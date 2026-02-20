Diva's Daily Dirt: Eva on ANTM, Gunna Doc & Chris Brown Drama

✕

ANTM Drama, a Gunna Documentary, and Chris Brown’s Love Life Explodes Online

The timeline is on fire, and Dominique Da Diva is here with the Daily Dirt to break down all the drama. From reality TV reckonings to hip-hop documentaries and some seriously messy relationship tea, let’s get into it.

First, the fallout from the America’s Next Top Model Netflix docuseries continues, and now Cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille is weighing in. In a recent interview, Eva admitted she was stunned by what the documentary revealed, even though she lived the experience. “To be a part of a club and not know what’s going on in the club is crazy,” she said, adding she “had no idea that environment could not exist without producers aiding and abetting what was going on.” While she still gives Tyra Banks credit for her vision to “change the world,” many are now calling for Tyra to apologize for the show’s problematic history.

In other Netflix news, it looks like Gunna might be ready to tell his side of the story. A new billboard has surfaced, teasing a project titled “The Last One” and labeling the Atlanta rapper as “the one they counted out.” This has sparked major buzz that a documentary is coming to the streaming platform. After all the “rat beef” talk and speculation, fans are eager to finally hear directly from Gunna. We’re also hoping he drops the skin and workout routine because the comeback is looking real.

Finally, things are getting heated in Chris Brown’s world. His baby mamas and girlfriends are reportedly in a full-blown war on the internet. It all started with rumors that Chris has a fourth baby on the way with a woman named Jada. This apparently upset his other baby mama, Diamond Brown, who then got into it online. The blogs were eating it up, but it seems Chris shut it all down, allegedly having the posts removed after stating he doesn’t “play internet games.” To make it even messier, rumors are flying that Diamond is now dating one of Chris Brown’s former dancers. It’s a tangled web, and we’ll be watching to see what happens next.

