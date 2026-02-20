DMV Local Recap: Hyattsville Protests Proposed ICE Facility

✕

Community Rallies Against Proposed ICE Facility in Hyattsville

Residents of Hyattsville, Maryland, took to the streets today to voice their strong opposition to a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in their neighborhood. Dozens of demonstrators marched, chanting and holding signs, to protest what they see as a threat to the safety and fabric of their community. The proposed site, located off Belcrest Road, has sparked significant concern among locals who fear the presence of ICE operations will disrupt daily life and instill fear in the area’s diverse population.

At the heart of the protest is a deep anxiety about the nature of the facility and its potential impact. Demonstrators emphasized that the proposed location is dangerously close to sensitive community hubs. Specifically, the site is just blocks away from a church and is housed in the same building as a local social services office for Family Investment, which serves young children and families. Residents argue that placing an enforcement agency in such close proximity to these vital resources could deter vulnerable individuals from seeking necessary assistance or attending religious services.

To address these concerns formally, community leaders and advocacy groups sent a letter this week to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE Director Todd Lyons. The letter requests detailed information regarding the scope and nature of the proposed facility. Locals feel they have been left in the dark, with officials seemingly “breezing through” the process without providing transparency. “They just don’t want roving patrols,” one protester noted, referencing fears that the facility could lead to increased surveillance and detention activities similar to those seen in other cities like Minneapolis.

The rally highlighted a broader distrust of ICE facilities, with many attendees citing poor conditions in detention centers elsewhere as a reason for their opposition. “We’ve seen what those detention centers look like and how they treat people,” demonstrators stated, comparing some facilities unfavorably to animal shelters.

For the people of Hyattsville, this is more than just a zoning issue; it is a fight to protect their neighbors and maintain a welcoming environment for all families. As the community awaits a response from federal officials, the message from the streets is clear: they do not want this facility in their backyard.

DMV Local Recap: Hyattsville Protests Proposed ICE Facility was originally published on kysdc.com