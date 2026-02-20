Iyanla Vanzant Returns To Stage With New Book And DMV Event

Source: R1 / R1

Self-help icon and spiritual teacher Iyanla Vanzant is stepping back into the spotlight with a renewed focus on inner healing, bringing her new book, Spiritual Hygiene, and live experience to the DMV this weekend.

During an interview on the Quicksilva Morning Show, Vanzant shared insight into her latest work and the inspiration behind her return to public speaking after nearly a decade.

“Spiritual hygiene is about cleaning up the inside so we can experience better things on the outside,” Vanzant said. “We brush our teeth and take showers, but we carry anger, hurt, and pain for years without cleansing our mind, heart, and soul.”

Love The Quicksilva Morning Show? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her new book, Spiritual Hygiene, offers practical guidance for emotional and spiritual renewal across every area of life, including parenting. Vanzant openly reflects on her own journey, noting that her past struggles with spiritual imbalance affected her relationship with her daughter, a realization that shaped a chapter dedicated to conscious parenting and healing generational wounds.

✕

The author will host a rare in-person speaking engagement on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. at MGM National Harbor, her first live appearance in nine years. Vanzant said she intentionally chose the DMV as her return location.

“With everything going on in this region and in the world, we need to come together, clean together, and heal together,” she said.

The event will emphasize community connection and collective healing, themes central to her new approach. Attendees can expect interactive discussion, audience questions, and appearances by special guests including talk-show host Sherri Shepherd and FOX 5 DC’s Marissa Mitchell.

Vanzant is also introducing audiences to The Inside Fix, her new series that builds on the legacy of Iyanla: Fix My Life. Unlike the earlier show, she now guides viewers step-by-step through the transformation process in real time, encouraging personal reflection through free downloadable workbooks tied to each episode.

“In Fix My Life, I did the work, and the audience watched,” she explained. “In The Inside Fix, I explain what’s happening and ask, ‘Where is this in your life?’”

As she invites audiences into this next chapter, Vanzant encourages discernment in choosing spiritual guidance.

Check out the full interview.