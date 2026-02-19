LaMelo Ball Crashes Custom Hummer & Leaves Scene In A Lamborghini

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was involved in a car crash in the Uptown Charlotte area on Wednesday evening.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Ball was not injured in the collision, though officials at the scene said at least one other person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A video circulating online reportedly shows Ball briefly exiting his vehicle before entering another car —a Lamborghini—and leaving the area.

Ball was driving a customized 2022 GMC Hummer wrapped in desert camo, bright orange interior, and matching rims— one of which rolled onto the sidewalk. He didn‘t wait to be evaluated by medical personnel. A nearby restaurant employee who began his shift around 4:30 p.m. told the newspaper he heard a loud impact and saw “two cars completely damaged.” Both Ball’s car and the other vehicle, described as a silver sedan, sustained significant damage.

Witnesses said a crowd of roughly 50 to 100 people quickly gathered at the scene. Some observers assumed Ball initially remained inside his vehicle to avoid drawing a larger spectacle. One witness told the outlet the guard “never got out of his car or anything” before eventually being escorted away from the crash site.

The incident is not the first traffic-related controversy connected to Ball. A lawsuit filed in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, alleges that in October 2023, he injured a 12-year-old boy seeking an autograph while leaving a scrimmage. According to the complaint, Ball drove away and ran over the boy’s foot. The Hornets were originally named as defendants in the suit but were later dismissed.

The civil case against Ball is still ongoing. He has denied responsibility, arguing the child caused his own injuries. Attorneys representing the boy’s family recently filed a motion requesting additional time for mediation as the matter continues through the courts.

