DMV Local Recap: Study Says Most US Baby Food is Ultra-Processed

A new national study has sent a shockwave through parenting communities, revealing a startling truth about what is on store shelves for our little ones. The research found that a staggering 71% of all baby and toddler food sold in the United States is ultra-processed, packed with additives and ingredients that could shape a child’s health for years to come.

This comprehensive review examined 651 infant and toddler food products from the top ten grocery store chains across the country. The findings, as discussed in the latest DMV Local Recap, are deeply concerning. Researchers discovered that most of these products were not just processed, but overly sweet, salty, and filled with additives designed to create unhealthy taste preferences that can last a lifetime. You might think you’re giving your baby simple vegetables from a jar, but the reality can be quite different.

The numbers speak for themselves. The study identified over 105 distinct additives in the U.S. baby food supply. Flavor enhancers and thickeners were found in 36% of the items studied, while emulsifiers and artificial colors appeared in 19%. Packaged snacks were the worst offenders, with 94% falling into the ultra-processed category. This raises serious questions about the long-term health and safety of the food we are feeding our children from their earliest days.

For many parents, this news is alarming but also empowering. The frustration with the food industry is valid, but it also highlights the power we have in our own kitchens. For new moms and dads feeling overwhelmed by these findings, the advice is simple: go back to basics. Instead of relying on pre-packaged foods, consider making your own.

You can buy the same fresh fruits and vegetables you eat, like sweet potatoes or avocados, and simply mash them up for your baby. It’s often cheaper, healthier, and gives you complete control over what your child consumes. Finding organic options when possible and preparing food at home ensures your baby gets pure nutrients without the unnecessary additives. Our children deserve the best start in life, and that begins with the food we give them.

