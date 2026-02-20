Justo Stops By The Quicksilva Morning Show To Break Down His Comedy Special ‘Coloreds Only’

Justo's special aims to flip racist language into a message of unity through comedy.

Justo draws inspiration from trailblazing comedians to provide diverse perspectives on Black experiences.

Justo sees social media and digital reach as essential for modern comedy careers.

Baltimore listeners got a candid and hilarious treat this week when The Quicksilva Morning Show’s Chey Parker welcomed rising stand-up comedian Justo into the 92Q studio o for a one-on-one conversation. Flying solo, Justo broke down the meaning behind his newly released comedy special, Coloreds Only.

The 30-minute special, now streaming on YouTube, dropped during Black History Month, a timing Justo says was intentional. The title itself draws from historically racist segregation language, but the comedian flipped it into something he hopes fosters understanding.

“I wanted to use something that was used to separate Black people and use it to bring people together,” Justo explained. “The more we understand each other as human beings, the less likely we are to be racist toward one another. Comedy is a light but powerful way to do that.”

✕

Love The Quicksilva Morning Show? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Inspired by boundary-pushing comedians like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Kevin Hart, Justo said the special aims to challenge stereotypes while still making audiences laugh. One example he shared is a joke about growing up in a two-parent household, a punchline that plays off common assumptions about Black families.

“It’s about giving more context to who we are,” he said. “There’s not just one type of Black person. There are many different experiences.”

Coloreds Only is Justo’s second independent special, following Straight Outta Probation Vol. 1, which he released in December. The comedian compares his current strategy to a mixtape era in hip-hop, dropping multiple specials online to build momentum before landing a major streaming deal.

“I’m trying to put them out like Future put out mixtapes,” he joked. “These are my dedications until I get that Netflix special.”

Beyond stand-up, Justo spoke openly about the modern reality of comedy careers, noting that success now depends on both talent and digital reach. While he admits he doesn’t love creating social media content, he sees it as essential.

“In this game, you have to do both,” he said. “It puts the control of your career in your hands. It’s about how many tickets you can sell and how visible you are.”

Justo confirmed he plans to release several more specials this year, including Coloreds Only 2, slated for Juneteenth. For Chey Parker, the comedian’s blend of humor and perspective is exactly what audiences need.

“If you haven’t watched it yet, go check it out,” she told listeners. “It literally just dropped.”

With a growing catalog and a clear voice, Justo’s comedic vision is gaining traction, and if his mixtape-style rollout continues, audiences can expect plenty more laughs with a message.

Check out the full interview below: