Kohl’s unveils new $10 and under ‘Deal Bar’ in stores

UCG

Kohl’s is rolling out a new budget-friendly section at the front of its stores called the “Deal Bar.”

The newly introduced “Deal Bar” showcases a rotating assortment of items priced under $10. Shoppers can find everything from kids’ activity books and craft kits to seasonal décor, small appreciation gifts for events like Teacher Appreciation Week, and compact office organization products.

Positioned near the store entrance, the section is designed to offer quick, affordable finds similar in concept to Target’s popular Dollar Spot, which features low-priced items at the front of its stores.

As of Feb. 11, the “Deal Bar” assortment included wellness-related products such as meal prep containers, jump ropes and yoga blocks, along with Easter decorations, candles and craft items, according to a company news release.