Dunkin’ giving away limited edition iced coffee gloves

NurPhoto

At Dunkin’, iced coffee lovers don’t let winter weather slow them down and now, they won’t have to sacrifice comfort, either.

Starting Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., guests across the country can get their hands on a limited-edition Dunkin’ iced coffee glove with the purchase of any iced beverage. The cozy accessory is designed to add a little insulation to your sipping hand, making those cold-weather coffee runs much more comfortable.

The special giveaway will be available while supplies last at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide.

Dunkin released the following news via their official page,

The giveaway follows our latest winter-inspired merch drop, available now on DunkinRunsOnMerch.com. The collection features bold pink-and-orange ski suits, a limited-edition ski goggle collab with Xevo and illustrated pieces that capture the winter-at-the-mountain feeling.

So on Friday morning, swing by your nearest Dunkin’ to grab your glove while supplies last because whether winter means snow boots for you or just too-cold AC, keep that sipping hand warm.