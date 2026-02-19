Donald Trump Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Nicki Minaj’s Skin

Win McNamee

During a Black History Month event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, Donald Trump surprised attendees by shifting from prepared remarks to praising Nicki Minaj.

What began as a brief mention quickly turned into an enthusiastic tribute. “How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple weeks ago. She’s so beautiful,” Trump said. He continued by complimenting her appearance, even joking about the length of her nails. “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great — and more importantly, she gets it.”

The remarks came just days after Minaj acknowledged Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 16, with a headline-grabbing social media post. The 43-year-old artist shared an AI-generated image that appeared to depict her riding in a convertible alongside Trump while counting money.