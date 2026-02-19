Chick-fil-A is giving out free chicken biscuits

NurPhoto

Chick-fil-A is warming up winter mornings with a free breakfast offer for its rewards members.

Now through Saturday, Feb. 28, members of the Chick-fil-A One program can enjoy a complimentary Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours no purchase required, according to a company news release. The promotion began Tuesday, Feb. 17.

“We love finding ways to surprise and delight our guests, especially during this year’s ‘Newstalgia’ celebration honoring 80 years,” said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media, in a statement. “What better way to celebrate than by treating our Chick-fil-A One Members to a breakfast favorite? It’s our small way of saying thank you for being part of our story past and present.”