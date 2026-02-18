Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 18, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From the halls of power in Washington to the streets of Las Vegas, staying informed is the first step toward empowerment. This segment highlights critical updates that impact our political future, our history, and the safety of our children, reminding us that our voice and our vigilance have never been more important.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
Preserving Our History: Restoring the Stories That Matter
On the frontlines of preserving our history, a significant legal victory has occurred in Florida. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Roof has ordered the National Park Service to restore slavery exhibits at the President’s House in Philadelphia. The administration’s attempt to remove these crucial historical truths was compared by the judge to the erasure of history seen in George Orwell’s 1984. This ruling pushes back against executive orders that threaten to sanitize national landmarks. It serves as a reminder that we cannot allow the painful but necessary chapters of our ancestors’ stories to be hidden away.
Honoring a Legend: The Enduring Legacy of Reverend Jesse Jackson
IWe also pause to honor a giant of the civil rights movement. Reverend Jesse Jackson has passed away at the age of 84 in his adopted hometown of Chicago. As a protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Reverend Jackson spent his life on the front lines of the fight for economic and racial equality. From his leadership of Operation PUSH to his two groundbreaking presidential runs, he shattered glass ceilings and opened doors for generations of Black leaders. His legacy is one of relentless advocacy and “keeping hope alive” for the underserved and marginalized. diminished.
Breaking Barriers in Medicine: All-Black Team Makes History at Johns Hopkins
In a shining moment of Black excellence, Johns Hopkins Hospital is making history. For the first time, the Trauma Surgery Service is being led by an all-Black team of senior and specialized residents. This milestone is more than just a headline; it highlights a critical gap in the medical field. While Black individuals make up 13% of the U.S. population, we represent only 6% of general surgeons. Seeing our own faces in these life-saving roles is a powerful step toward closing that disparity and inspiring the next generation of medical professionals.
Black and Missing: Bringing Lena Marie Edinburgh Home
inally, we turn our attention to a critical community alert for “Black and Missing Wednesday.” We need your help finding Lena Marie Edinburgh, a 14-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas since February 6th. She was last seen around 2:00 PM near the 3800 block of Harris Avenue. Lena is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has a medium brown complexion with black hair. We must look out for our own and ensure her face and name remain in the spotlight until she is brought home safely.
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 18, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com