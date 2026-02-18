Colombia's Calling! Copiously Caked Cardi Reveals Plan To Remove More Of Her Admittedly Artificial A$$ets After Wrapping Tour

Cardi B will get her butt implants reduced after her tour, avoiding contact for 3 months.

Cardi B warns others about the risks of butt injections, advising to check blood levels first.

Cardi B feels confident in her body but is open to further reducing her butt size.

As she continues to showcase her ASSets onstage, Cardi B has revealed her plans to make her copious cakes a little smaller after her tour.

The rapper couldn’t wait to divulge her plan to remove some of her butt implants after she finishes the Little Miss Drama Tour. The tour, which kicked off on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California, is set to wrap up on April 17 in Atlanta.

This confession from Cardi B came after Kehlani complimented her assets after the pair shared the stage together during the rapper’s sold-out stop in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

“You have so much a**!” Kehlani told Cardi in a video shared by hip-hop radio host Big Boy. In response, the mother of four shared her future plans for reducing her famous curves.

“After this tour, I’m taking some out,” she told Kehlani while they both stood among a circle of friends. “After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nothing. I’m taking this a** out!”

This isn’t the first time Cardi opened up about her cosmetic procedures, having undergone several elective surgeries since she rose to fame in 2017. Throughout all the years, the former reality star has never shied away from discussing her experiences under the knife, always being honest about what she’s gotten done.

At age 21, Cardi got biopolymer injections in her butt, which are not approved by the FDA and can cause life-threatening complications. According to the rapper, the procedure cost her $800 and was performed in a basement in Queens, N.Y.

“They don’t numb your ass with anything,” she told GQ in 2018. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

In August 2022, Cardi went on to have “95%” of her biopolymers removed. She told fans about that process during an Instagram Live later that year and offered her fans some advice about plastic surgery.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ so you result to a** shots, DON’T!” she said.

“When it comes to BBLs, if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” Cardi continued. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”

During her appearance on Call Her Daddy back in September, Cardi talked more about her wishes for a butt reduction while opening up about feeling confident in her body.

“I look at myself in the mirror and it’s like I really wouldn’t change a thing. Maybe I would like my butt to be smaller, but it’s like I said, it’s really hard for my butt to be smaller,” she shared at the time. “I already did a reduction. And…people be like, ‘Well, you need to reduce your butt more.’ And it’s like, I think you guys think that people just plug something inside my a**hole and just suck it out.”

The star claimed that for her butt to be reduced a second time, she would have to “literally sit on a table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be embarrassed for like three months.”

“So, it’s like, I’m not going to put myself in that position again because you don’t like my body. I’m comfortable,” she explained. “I learned to live with it. I don’t get no complaints [from] nobody and it is what it is.”

But, according to that video backstage, she’s ready to go under the knife to make some big changes.

