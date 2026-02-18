Tyler Reddick Breaks Silence On Viral Clip Of Michael Jordan

Chris Graythen

Tyler Reddick is speaking out in defense of Michael Jordan following online backlash over a viral celebration involving Jordan and his 6-year-old son after Reddick’s victory at the Daytona 500.

During an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Tuesday, Reddick addressed the criticism directly, making it clear he saw nothing inappropriate about the moment.

“From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI,” Reddick explained. “I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this. For me, it’s a huge moment. This is the biggest moment of my career. It’s a huge moment for my family and for his family.”

He went on to describe the celebration in victory lane as a shared family milestone, pointing to the joy on the faces of Jordan’s wife, Yvette, and the rest of the group as they celebrated together. According to Reddick, the focus was simply on the excitement of the win and the happiness surrounding the achievement.

The topic has followed Reddick since Sunday’s race. Earlier in the week, reporters from TMZ approached him about the controversy, but he declined to comment at the time. A representative instead responded, “We’re not going to talk about that.”

With his latest remarks, however, Reddick has made his stance clear, emphasizing that the celebration was nothing more than a heartfelt family moment after a major career victory.