Gunna Reportedly Has A New Documentary Coming To Netflix

Lourdes Sukari

Gunna is reportedly set to release a new documentary on Netflix titled The Last Wun. Although specific details about the project remain under wraps, excitement began building after a billboard promoting the film surfaced on social media Tuesday.

The billboard reportedly refers to Gunna as “The one they counted out,” hinting at a powerful, comeback-centered narrative. The rapper has not publicly confirmed whether the promotional image is authentic.

However, media outlet Kurrco previously reported that Gunna hosted a private screening for a documentary in New York City last September, further fueling speculation that the project is indeed in the works.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting official confirmation and more details about what The Last Wun will reveal about the Atlanta artist’s journey.