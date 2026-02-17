Cardi B Seemingly Confirms Stefon Diggs Split Rumors While Onstage At Star-Studded Los Angeles Show

Cardi B addresses breakup with Stefon Diggs during concert, saying 'just because I ain't f***ing with my baby daddy'

Cardi B brings out several surprise guests, including GloRilla, Tyla, and Blueface, to perform with her at the sold-out LA show

The concert was attended by various celebrities, including Niecy Nash, Mustard, and Normani

It looks like the rumors are true, after all.

While performing for a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles, Cardi B seemingly confirmed that she and Stefon Diggs are not on the best of terms right now.

In the weeks following the Super Bowl, the rapper has kept mum about her reported split from the NFL wide receiver. But, while performing at one of her Little Miss Drama tour stops in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 15, Cardi seemed to confirm her break up–which comes almost four months after she gave birth to their son in November.

“Just because I ain’t f***ing with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy,” Cardi said onstage. She went on to make her comment even more direct by adding, “this is for you b***h,” before moving into her Am I the Drama? song “Pretty & Petty.”

The Bronx native performing the aforementioned diss track aimed at rapper BIA and came a few days after BIA took to social media to take a shot at Diggs, whose NFL team, the New England Patriots, were beaten 29-13 by the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX earlier this month.

“Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards,” BIA wrote on X on Thursday. “I can! and I know that… ykwnvm.”

Rumors that Cardi and Diggs had broken up after a year of dating began to surface ahead of the Super Bowl, after the rapper was asked if she had a pre-game message for Diggs, and she flatly replied, “Good luck.” Cardi also reportedly left the big game early after her surprise cameo in Bad Bunny’s historic halftime show, which led to fans noticing that she and Stefon unfollowed each other on Instagram.

While she certainly seems to be going through things in her personal life, Cardi still put on an incredible show in Los Angeles. During her sold-out show at the Kia Forum, the former reality star welcomed some surprised guests to the stage, making for an exciting night for fans.

Cardi welcomed GloRilla to the stage in LA to perform their collaboration, “Tomorrow 2.” The track, which was released in September 2022, landed on Glo’s debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great, and remains a favorite among fans.

Tyla–whose vocals have been part of the setlist since the tour kicked off–was also brought to the stage. In previous tour stops, Cardi had been performing Tyla’s part solo until the crowd was treated to a surprise in Los Angeles.

“I would like to present to you the most beautiful girl in Africa, Tyla,” Cardi B told the crowd before the pair gave their first live performance of the hit song on this tour.

She also brought out Kehlani, who praised her show as one of the “most insane” shows she’s ever seen.

Another guest who took the stage was LA native Blueface, who took the stage to perform his hit “Thotiana” with Cardi.

The crowd was also full of famous faces, with Niecy Nash, Mustard and his wife, Big Boy, Victoria Monét, and more being spotted at the Forum for the concert.

In videos from backstage, Love Island star Olandria, Jordan Chiles, and Normani were seen talking to Cardi after the show.

Next stop on the Little Miss Drama tour, Portland!

