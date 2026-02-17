J. Cole Tops Billboard 200 For Seventh Time With 'The Fall-Off'
- J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200, earning 280,000 equivalent units.
- This is Cole's 7th #1 album, a streak dating back to his debut in 2011.
- The album had the biggest week for a hip-hop release in nearly a year.
Rapper J. Cole has achieved a seventh No. 1 debut on the Billboard charts with his new album The Fall-Off.
The Dreamville founder debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 1 after earning 280,000 equivalent units in its first week, according to Billboard.
Each of his seven studio albums has achieved this feat, according to Billboard, a streak that dates back to his first album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, in 2011.
They noted that the performance of J. Cole’s (supposedly last) album marked the largest week for any hip-hop release in nearly a year.
The North Carolina native also topped the Billboard 200 with his 2024 mixtape, Might Delete Later and his 2019 compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III.
On Monday, the rapper announced that he will go on a world tour to support his latest album. The tour will kick off in North America this summer before hitting the UK, Europe, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. This will be his first solo headline tour in five years, following 2021’s The Off-Season.
Check out the complete list of tour dates below:
Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena
Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome
Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum*
Wed Oct 07 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena
Fri Oct 9 — Zurich, CH — AG Hallenstadion
Mon Oct 12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
Thu Oct 15 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena
Sat Oct 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome
Mon Oct 19 — London, UK — The O2
Tue Oct 20 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 22 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena
Sun Oct 25 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena
Mon Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
Wed Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Sat Oct 31 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena
Thu Nov 05 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
Sun Nov 08 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena
Mon Nov 09 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena
Wed Nov 11 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena
Thu Nov 12 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena
Wed Nov 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Nov 28 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena
Tue Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Dec 05 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena
Sat Dec 12 — Johannesburg, ZA — FNB Stadium
