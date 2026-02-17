NAACP 'Image Unscripted' Exclusive Clip: Tyriq Withers & Miles Caton Praise Ryan Coogler's Cinematic Skill Set

Withers describes Sinners as a sensory experience, with music integral to the storytelling

Caton was struck by the powerful representation in Black Panther, which balanced cultural specificity with broad appeal

Coogler's films consistently have a deep cultural impact while remaining engaging for diverse audiences

Tyriq Withers and Miles Caton are shining a light on the cinematic skillset of Ryan Coogler on the NAACP’s new podcast, and we’ve got an exclusive clip!

During a recent appearance on the NAACP’s Image Unscripted podcast, the rising actors spoke about the lasting legacy of Black Panther and the emotional depth of Sinners, crediting Coogler’s storytelling with reshaping representation on screen.

Withers described Sinners as a sensory experience, breaking down how the music was integral to the storytelling.

“I think the beautiful thing about acting is what I’ve come to realize is, like, whenever I’m performing, I always feel like there’s always a soundtrack under whatever’s happening, visually,” Withers said. “And I think Sinners is the epitome of that. It three-dimensionalizes the music, and you bring it to screen and to sing from a place that’s so soulful.”

He continued, praising Caton’s performance.

“I think that that’s beyond talent, that’s beyond a gift. And it was just a blessing to witness that,” he said. “Because that’s iconography. It’s going to go down in history as one of the greatest performances.”

For Caton, Coogler’s influence began years earlier. The actor recalled seeing Black Panther in theaters at 12 and being struck by the power of representation.

“I remember being in the theater and just being mind-blown by seeing us on the screen portrayed that way,” Caton said.

He added that Coogler’s films consistently balance cultural specificity with broad appeal.

“You kind of see how he structures his films. It’s always cultural, it always has a deep impact, but it’s got so many other things around it that make it so interesting for people to watch,” Caton said. “So the fact that I could be a part of something like that is just mind-blowing.”

Take an exclusive look below!

About Image Unscripted

The NAACP expanded the footprint of its Image Awards franchise with the launch of Image Unscripted, a new original podcast and video series hosted by award-winning journalist Jemele Hill.

The weekly series premiered Feb. 10 and spotlighted the people and perspectives shaping Black culture across entertainment, business, and digital spaces. Through candid one-on-one and group conversations, Hill explored the journeys of Black creatives while examining the ongoing importance of representation in boardrooms, on screens, and beyond.

Season one guests included SNL alum Ego Nwodim, comedian KevOnStage, marketing executive Bozoma Saint John, Black Girl Gamers founder Jay-Ann Lopez, and NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, among others.

New episodes drop Tuesdays across major podcast platforms, with a video companion available via the NAACP Plus YouTube channel.

The podcast premieres are leading up to the 57th NAACP Image Awards, which air live Feb. 28 on BET and CBS.

