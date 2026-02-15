Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson continued their dominance as everyone’s favorite couple this Valentine’s Day, posting loving messages to one another.

The “Level Up” singer shared a photo of herself being held by her hubby alongside photos of the gifts he got for her and their daughters. Their living room was filled with floor-to-ceiling balloons, and each lady in Russ’ life had a life-sized teddy bear of their own.

“You mean the world to me. Every day feels like Valentine’s Day with you,” Ciara said in the caption. You fill our house up with the greatest love every day! I am truly grateful for this love. Happy Valentines Day Papi @DangeRussWilson. I love you so much.”

Of course, Papa Russ made his love for his Grammy-winning wife known, as always. He posted a photo of the two canoodling with the caption,

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love. You make the sun jealous with the light you shine and the warmth you bring. Forever grateful that I get to live this life with you. My forever valentine.”

Prior to the official “love day,” Ciara and Russ did a special episode of Hot Ones Versus with one another where they got into some fun questions that called for them answer or eat a spicy wing. Among the questions was whether Russell’s wedding ring or Super Bowl ring meant the most to him.

“Y’all f—ed up for this,” Russell said. “Y’all real f—ed up for this.”

He did, ultimately, decide to bypass answering and eat a wing. Smart man.

Their cute episode continued with their knowledge of one another, Russell ranking his favorite Ciara songs, and a test of the NFL champion’s catching reflexes. The Wilsons incredible chemistry was on display throughout the face-off, as well as their respective competitive sides.

In the end, it was Russell who reigned supreme, taking home the Hot Ones Versus prize, which he cheekily referred to as “the only trophy I got this year.” Aww, it’s ok, Champ!

We are always here for the Wilsons!

