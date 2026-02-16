Damian Lillard Wins 3-Point Contest After Achilles Comeback

Damian Lillard reminded the basketball world that elite shooters don’t quit, even after major setbacks. Coming off an Achilles injury that left fans unsure if he’d ever be the same, Dame silenced any doubt by winning the NBA 3-Point Contest for the third time. The crowd was locked in as he stepped up, confident and made him one of the most feared long-range threats in the league. This win isn’t just another trophy for his collection; it’s a statement that Dame’s precision and heart are still intact. Whether he’s shooting off the bounce or raining triples in competition, Lillard continues to show his resilience and remind everyone why he’s one of the game’s most respected shooters.

✕