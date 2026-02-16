Baltimore’s Derik Queen Shines at NBA Rising Stars Weekend

Baltimore’s own Derik Queen made a big impression during the NBA Rising Stars event and continued to earn respect from teammates and opponents alike as his rookie year unfolds with the New Orleans Pelicans. The former Maryland standout was part of the Rising Stars championship, showing off the kind of skill set that got fans talking long before he hit the league. Queen’s game stands out because he doesn’t just score; he rebounds, finds teammates with crisp passes, and plays with an NBA IQ that’s drawn comparisons to some of the league’s most versatile big men. Teammates have openly praised his impact, and his ability to fill up the stat sheet on a nightly basis has helped quiet early critics of the trade that brought him to New Orleans. With his confidence high and performances stacking up, Queen’s rise from Charm City courts to All-Star Weekend success is turning heads and making him one of the most talked-about young players in the league.

✕