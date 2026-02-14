Todd Tucker Fires Back At Kandi Burruss Over Squatting Allegations, Claims She Kicked Him Out

The ongoing legal battle between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker has reached a new level of hostility as the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s estranged husband officially fires back at claims that he is trespassing on her property. Just days after Burruss filed court documents accusing Tucker of living rent-free in her Atlanta guest house and failing to contribute money to their children’s expenses, Tucker has submitted his own filing to set the record straight.

According to TMZ, Tucker admits to living in the guest house but insists the arrangement was not his choice. He alleges that Burruss alone decided to remove him from the main residence by directing her family members to relocate his belongings without his consent or a court order. Tucker claims he did not fight the move at the time simply to keep the peace for their children, Ace and Blaze.

The financial accusations between Burruss and Tucker are equally contentious, with both parties presenting vastly different versions of their post-break up finances. Burruss previously slammed Tucker for neglecting significant monthly expenses, including utilities, lawn care, and the mortgage on their marital home, while allegedly funding international vacations for himself. Tucker, however, argues that Burruss is manipulating a self-created financial arrangement. He claims that prior to their November 2025 split, the couple utilized a shared bank account for household costs, but after the separation, Burruss informed him she would stop using the account and handle all bills herself. The father of three asserts that she is now reframing this agreement to portray his financial instability as less than satisfactory to gain an upper hand in court.

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s Divorce Continues To Escalate

Custody has become the ultimate flashpoint in the Burruss and Tucker proceedings, as both parents are now seeking sole legal and physical custody. As previously reported, Tucker is currently asking for temporary primary custody, pointing to Burruss’ extended physical absence from Georgia while she produces and performs in a Broadway project in New York. He points out her dependence on third-party caregivers and nannies as a sign that he is the more present parent. Burruss has countered this narrative, labeling Tucker’s “Daddy Daycare” social media videos as fake and a social media performance that does not reflect his actual parenting time. She maintains that she remains the primary caregiver despite her demanding bicoastal career.

Despite the escalating vitriol, Burruss recently shared in an Amazon Live session that she still hopes the two can eventually return to being friends, though she admitted they are currently in an awkward place.

“I hope we get to be friends, like that would be my goal. But I think when you’re going through the divorce, people get on your nerves and you really start looking at em differently,” she shared. “So, that’s why I’m like hoping we can make it through unscathed,” she stated.

The split, which Burruss revealed had been on the cusp for a while, follows 11 years of marriage and a decade of shared business ventures. As the court prepares to address child support and a formal parenting schedule, the public image of the once-unified “Tuckers” continues to crumble under the weight of these explosive filings.



