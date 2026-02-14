Update: Final Plea Deal Reached in Young Dolph Murder Case

A major development has emerged in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, as the final remaining defendant has now agreed to a plea deal.

Cornelius Smith, who was charged in connection with the 2021 killing, has reached an agreement with prosecutors tied to his role in the fatal shooting. While Smith was originally scheduled to formally enter his plea this week, court officials say that hearing has been pushed back to March 30 to allow both sides time to finalize the terms.

Smith has already admitted under oath that he participated in the shooting and later cooperated with investigators.

During testimony in the trial of co-defendant Justin Johnson, Smith stated that the attack was carried out as a paid hit. He identified Johnson as the second gunman and claimed the plot was linked to Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, a figure who was later killed in an unrelated 2024 shooting.

Revisiting the Case

Love Music? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed on November 17, 2021, while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis, a business he was known to support.

The killing, captured on surveillance video, sent shockwaves through Memphis and the broader hip-hop community, sparking tributes and calls for justice nationwide.

Justin Johnson was ultimately convicted in the case and sentenced to life in prison. Meanwhile, another alleged co-conspirator, Hernandez Govan, accused by prosecutors of helping orchestrate the hit, was found not guilty in a separate trial.

Case Nearing Closure

Smith is the last individual to face charges tied directly to Dolph’s murder. With a plea agreement now in place, the upcoming court date is expected to determine his sentencing and formally bring closure to one of Memphis’ most high-profile criminal cases in recent years.

Long live Dolph.