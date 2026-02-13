Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 13, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From political standoffs in Washington to Black excellence on the global stage, this week’s segment highlights resilience, innovation, and the undeniable impact of our culture.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
Standing Firm: Exclusion of Black Leadership Sparks National Conversation
The political landscape heated up this week as President Trump reaffirmed a controversial decision regarding the upcoming National Governors Association dinner. In a move that has sparked conversation across the nation, the President explicitly excluded Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Colorado Governor Jared Polis from White House events, declaring them “not worthy” of attending. While the administration initially hinted at a misunderstanding, the intent is now clear. However, Governor Moore, the only Black governor currently serving in the United States, offered a response that resonated deeply with anyone who has ever had their value questioned. He stated firmly, “The president does not determine my worthiness.” It was a powerful reminder that our worth is self-defined and never subject to external validation.
Breaking Barriers on Ice: Ilia Melanie’s Olympic Backflip Honors Surya Bonaly
In the world of sports, history was made on the Olympic ice, but for many of us, it felt like a long-overdue tribute to a legend. U.S. figure skater Ilia Melanie, known as the “Quad God,” became the first person to legally land a backflip during a gold medal-winning performance. While the world celebrates his athleticism, the moment sparked a massive wave of nostalgia and respect for the original pioneer: France’s Surya Bonaly. Black fans and skating enthusiasts quickly took to social media to give flowers to Bonaly, the Black female skater who famously performed the backflip years ago but was penalized for it. This moment serves as a vindication of her talent and a reminder of the barriers Black women often break long before the world is ready to applaud.
Heritage in a Bottle: Anna Cobb’s Sparkling Okra Water Elevates Black Wellness
Anna Cobb, a proud alum of Tuskegee University, has successfully placed her innovative brand, Okra, on the shelves of the luxury grocer Erewhon. Recognized as the world’s first sparkling okra water, this beverage is more than just a drink; it is a bridge between ancestral healing and modern lifestyle trends. Cobb views this expansion as a critical milestone in her mission to bring Black wellness secrets to a global market. Seeing a product rooted in our heritage—and created by an HBCU graduate—sitting on high-end shelves is a testament to the power of turning our cultural traditions into economic success.
New Tracks in the Snow: Stevenson Savart Represents Haiti on the Winter Olympic Stage
Finally, we turn our eyes to the Winter Games, where representation continues to expand in unexpected places. Stevenson Savart made history on Sunday as the first man to represent Haiti in cross-country skiing. Born in Delmas and raised in France, the 25-year-old athlete proudly served as the nation’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony. Seeing the Haitian flag flying high against a backdrop of snow is a beautiful symbol of the diaspora’s reach. Savart’s debut in the men’s 20-kilometer ski-a-thon challenges stereotypes about where we belong and reminds us that there are no limits to what we can achieve.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 13, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com