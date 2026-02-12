Bad Bunny is making headlines again, but not just for his historic Super Bowl halftime performance. According to sources, a House GOP representative from Tennessee has requested an investigation into the show, citing concerns about choreography and lyrical themes that could be “inappropriate for a family audience.”

The halftime performance drew over 130 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched shows in history, but now lawmakers are examining whether NBC Universal and the NFL violated broadcast standards. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has publicly confirmed its involvement in discussions about indecency standards, sparking debate about what counts as appropriate entertainment.

Meanwhile, the personal life of reality TV star Todd Tucker is also making news. Court filings in his divorce from Kandi Burruss reveal that Todd is pushing back aggressively, seeking expanded authority over their children. The documents suggest a contentious custody battle, indicating that the divorce proceedings are far from amicable.

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Bad Bunny Halftime Show Investigation & Todd Tucker Divorce was originally published on kysdc.com