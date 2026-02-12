5 Massage Oils & Butters For A Spicy Valentine’s Day Night

Source: Maude / Maude

It’s Valentine’s Day, and the romantic night is in full swing. You and bae just enjoyed a delicious dinner and a decadent dessert. The car ride back home is filled with easy banter and smooth R&B humming in the background as you breathe in the cool hush of the night. As you head back inside, it’s time for the intimacy portion of the night. And the best way to set the mood for your nightcap is to add massage oils and butters into the mix.



For many, partner play is much more than reaching the final destination.

Connect With Your Bae This Valentine’s Day With Essential Oils & Butters

It’s a time to connect, enjoy one another, and improve your health (if you know, you know). Massage oils and butters come in clutch to not only stimulate your body’s erogenous zones, but they also allow you to add some self-care into the mix. A hydrating butter or oil is a must to relax your mind and nourish every inch of your skin.

With National Love Day on the horizon, think about getting creative. While booking a massage is a sweet gesture, we can assure you that your partner would prefer you take matters into your own hands.

If you’re ready to stock up on a few seductive essentials, you’ve come to the right place. It’s time to grab your trusty plastic and secure your beau’s favorite scents. In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’ve compiled a list of five massage oils and butters. These products include a mix of legacy brands and Black-owned favorites designed to make your night a magical experience.

Trust me, your boo will appreciate the effort. Happy Shopping, and of course, Happy Valentine’s Day!

All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.