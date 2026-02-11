DMV LOCAL RECAP: Gov. Wes Moore Says He Was Removed From NGA Dinner

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is speaking out after learning he was removed from the guest list for this year’s National Governors Association (NGA) dinner, a longstanding bipartisan tradition that brings together governors and the President of the United States.

According to Moore, he was uninvited despite being selected by both Democratic and Republican governors to serve as vice chair of the NGA. The governor described the decision as disrespectful and particularly confusing given his recent involvement with the administration. Just weeks prior, Moore attended a White House meeting alongside a bipartisan group of governors focused on lowering energy costs and strengthening grid reliability across the country.

Moore emphasized that he remains committed to working across party lines when meaningful results are possible. He reiterated a message he has consistently shared with Maryland residents: he is willing to work with anyone but will not compromise his principles in the process.

Love News? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The situation has sparked broader conversations around political norms, bipartisan cooperation, and respect within national leadership spaces. Moore’s comments come amid heightened political tensions nationwide, with increased scrutiny around decorum and accountability in public office.

✕

While no official explanation has been publicly offered for Moore’s removal from the guest list, the governor’s remarks make clear that he views the move as inconsistent with the spirit of bipartisan collaboration the NGA has historically represented.

Listeners were encouraged to stay informed and continue following developments surrounding the situation as discussions around leadership, transparency, and political accountability continue.

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Gov. Wes Moore Says He Was Removed From NGA Dinner was originally published on kysdc.com