From Baltimore Prodigy to Broadway Pioneer: The Legacy of Eubie Blake

Source: Brownie Harris / Getty

Long before he became a Broadway legend, James Hubert “Eubie” Blake was a five year old child wandering into a Baltimore music store and sitting down at an organ. According to family lore, he began playing instantly. His stunned parents bought him the instrument, unknowingly investing in a future icon of American music.

Born in Baltimore to parents who were formerly enslaved in Virginia, Blake grew up in a deeply religious household. His mother, Emily, once described by Blake as a woman who “carried Jesus around in her vest pocket,” was shocked to learn her teenage son had taken a job playing piano at a local bawdy house at just 15 years old. But even then, his talent was undeniable. He could glide from popular tunes to Johann Strauss’ “The Blue Danube” without missing a beat.

By 16, Blake composed “Charleston Rag,” a pioneering piece of ragtime that he would not formally write down until years later. His innovative “wobble bass” style helped define early ragtime and later influenced jazz and Broadway.

Love Black History Month? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In 1915, Blake formed a historic partnership with Noble Sissle. Together, they created hits like “It’s All Your Fault” and later the groundbreaking 1921 musical Shuffle Along. The show became the first successful all Black musical revue on Broadway, running for 504 performances before integrated audiences. It launched the careers of stars like Josephine Baker and Paul Robeson.

Blake composed hundreds of songs, including “I’m Just Wild About Harry,” famously used in Harry S. Truman’s 1948 presidential campaign.

Remarkably, at 65 years old, Blake enrolled at New York University to formally study music composition. He later received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Ronald Reagan.

Eubie Blake performed and lectured on ragtime until his death in 1983, just days after turning 100. His life was a testament to resilience, brilliance, and the undeniable power of Black artistry.