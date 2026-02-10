Repeat Streaker Alex Gonzalez Interrupts Super Bowl Play

The biggest football game of the year got an unexpected pop of chaos when 25-year-old Alex Gonzalez stormed the field during Super Bowl LX, adding another wild chapter to his streaking history. Gonzalez, a day trader and social media personality, ripped off his shirt and ran across the turf with promotional messages written on his chest and back before he was stopped by a Patriots defender and security. This wasn’t his first rodeo at the Super Bowl, he previously made headlines for a similar stunt at Super Bowl LVIII. What keeps people talking is that he’s turned these moments into part of his persona, using the world’s biggest sports stage to grab attention and promote his brand. As fans scroll through clips online and debates spark around the incident, Gonzalez’s field invasion serves as one of the most talked-about off-play moments from the game.

