Marlon Wayans Talks Scary Movie 6, Stand Up, And Why the World Needs Laughter

Marlon Wayans stopped by Rap Attack with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, and as expected, the laughs came fast, loud, and unfiltered. But beyond the jokes, Wayans made one thing clear. He is back in full force and ready to make audiences laugh again.

The comedy icon joined the show to talk about the highly anticipated return of the franchise that helped define parody comedy. Scary Movie 6 is officially set to hit theaters June 12, 2026, with a trailer dropping February 27 ahead of Scream screenings. According to Wayans, the goal is simple. Make people laugh hard.

“I think the world needs a big laugh right now,” Wayans said. “They’ve been trying to depress people for a long time. This movie is about enjoying yourself.”

Wayans emphasized that the new installment stays true to what made the originals classics. Strong characters. Real story. Organic comedy. He explained that parody only works when it fits naturally, not when it feels forced or overcrowded with references.

Fan favorites are also returning. Anna Faris and Regina Hall are back, along with Wayans himself as Shorty and Sean Wayans reprising Gay Ray. The cast lineup, he promised, is stacked.

If Scary Movie 6 performs the way he expects, Wayans hinted that more nostalgia may be on the way, including potential sequels to White Chicks and Don’t Be a Menace.

Beyond film, Wayans also spoke about staying sharp through stand-up comedy. Currently performing at the Baltimore Comedy Factory, he said the stage keeps him in shape creatively and connected to what audiences actually find funny.

Comedy, for Wayans, is more than entertainment. It’s survival, healing, and connection. And come June, he plans to prove that laughter still brings everyone together.