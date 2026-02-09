Cardi B Served Super Bowl Style In Zimmermann & Ulta Beauty Glam

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

If you were one of the millions locked into Bad Bunny’s iconic Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime show, then you would have caught a few celebrity cameos. One of the most stand out was our girl Cardi B. The Bronx rapper delivered a fashion and beauty moment during the performance, leaving fans talking long after the final whistle.

Bad Bunny transformed the field into a culturally resonant, fashion-infused celebration, featuring symbolic design and musical moments. He honored his heritage, from traditional casita stage elements to powerful nods to Puerto Rican identity and community. Stars including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Cardi B appeared in the vibrant show, reflecting the event’s unity, pride, and undeniable sense of style.

During her appearance, Cardi B turned heads. She rocked a romantic Zimmermann fit, featuring a cream corset with lace-up details and a flirty skirt. Her fit oozed high fashion with bold game-day glamour. Her look was completed with matching thigh-high gladiator sandals and a dazzling necklace, giving her a red-carpet-ready presence on football’s biggest stage. The Grammy award-winning rapper wore her tresses in curls that cascaded down her shoulders, adding a dreamy element to her look.

Cardi B’s Super Bowl Fashion Cameo

Complementing her head-turning outfit was Cardi’s flawless makeup, crafted in collaboration with Ulta Beauty. The mega brand included a curated mix of products from Rare Beauty, Milk Makeup, NARS, and more. Thanks to each, the “WAP” rapper stayed radiant and camera-ready under the stadium lights.

This partnership extended beyond the game through “Get Ready With Me” content. The social media reel showcased how Ulta’s beauty lineup brought Cardi’s look to life.

From her couture attire and flawless makeup to her surprise cameo, Cardi B’s Super Bowl appearance was a perfect blend of style, beauty, and culture. As expected, Cardi created a true moment on one of entertainment’s biggest stages.

Cardi B Served Super Bowl Style In Zimmermann & Ulta Beauty Glam was originally published on hellobeautiful.com