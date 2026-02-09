Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

NBA YoungBoy thinks he’s the best rapper in the game, and he’s daring anyone to prove otherwise.

Top has been active on social media lately, calling on fans to line up any artist for a hit-for-hit showdown. The Baton Rouge rapper laid out the challenge clearly, writing, “Tell yo favorite let’s go 15 songs each loser never rap again.”

While YoungBoy is clearly confident, some people online think he may want to slow his roll. One user suggested that only one artist could really compete with him in a song-for-song battle.

“If it’s no features only person that stands a chance is Future,” the user wrote, and many others seemed to agree with, given Pluto’s long-standing run as a hitmaker.

YB didn’t see it the way. Responding back, “You smoke dope than me,” making it clear he doesn’t believe Future, or anyone else, can see him on the record-for-record stage.

The Shot Callin’ rapper is also coming off the success of his MASA Tour, which featured 42 stops and marked his first full tour in years following his legal issues. With momentum on his side, YoungBoy appears more confident than ever.

Cash Money head honcho Birdman has been a believer of YoungBoy from day one, praising him on multiple occasions. Speaking with DJ Akademiks, Baby said, “I think this boy the one, I’m here to make sure he don’t f*ck up with money.”

Now that the MASA Tour is officially wrapped and he’s openly challenging the entire rap game, YB is making it clear he’s ready for all the smoke.

NBA YoungBoy Claims He Has More Hits Than Future was originally published on hiphopwired.com