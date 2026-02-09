LISTEN: Governor Wes Moore Calls White House Snub Tacky and Classless

Source: R1 / R1

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is not mincing words after confirming he was deliberately excluded from a National Governors Association-related dinner tied to the White House.

During a candid Monday morning conversation, Moore revealed that the decision was not a misunderstanding or a scheduling issue. He said his office was proactively notified that he would not be invited, despite his current role as vice chair of the National Governors Association and his upcoming position as chair elect.

Moore made it clear that his leadership credentials do not come from the White House but from the people of Maryland and his fellow governors across the country. He emphasized that his role within the NGA was earned through bipartisan support, not presidential approval.

The governor called the move tacky and classless, adding that no one can take away something they never gave him in the first place. He also stressed that excluding one governor undermines the integrity of the entire association, noting that disinviting one member effectively disinvites them all.

Moore used the moment to speak directly to Marylanders, framing the incident as part of a larger pattern of actions by Donald Trump that he says disproportionately target Black communities. He cited efforts to ban books that document Black history, attacks on HBCU scholarship programs, and what he described as the largest rollback of Black female employment in modern history.

The governor also connected the moment to urgency around redistricting in Maryland, urging the state Senate to follow the House’s lead and bring the issue to a vote. He praised lawmakers who have already pushed for action, saying this is not the time for hesitation.

As Black History Month continues, Moore said moments like this reinforce why civic engagement and voting remain critical. He reassured Marylanders that he is standing firm and encouraged them to do the same.