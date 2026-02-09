WATCH: Marlon Wayans Addresses Nicki Minaj Remarks While Speaking On Parenting A Trans Child

Source:

Marlon Wayans is speaking candidly about faith, love, and personal growth while addressing controversial comments made by Nicki Minaj and others about the LGBTQ community.

During a recent conversation, the comedian and actor made it clear that he is not interested in attacking or canceling anyone. Instead, Wayans emphasized accountability, spiritual reflection, and the idea that perspective often changes over time.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion,” Wayans said. “One day life may give you a different perspective, but that’s between Nicki Minaj and God.”

Wayans leaned heavily on spiritual imagery, explaining that life and faith offer lessons in different ways. Sometimes those lessons come quietly. Other times, he said, they arrive through hardship when people refuse to listen.

“If you don’t listen, God gonna scream,” Wayans explained, adding that ignoring those moments can lead to deeper consequences and missed purpose.

As the father of a transgender child, Wayans said his views are shaped by lived experience rather than fear or judgment. He spoke openly about navigating his own five stages of grief before reaching a place of unconditional love and understanding.

“It’s not my job to judge,” Wayans said. “My job is to love, to be here, to bring laughter, and to find humor.”

Growing up in New York City and attending a performing arts high school, Wayans said he was always surrounded by gay friends. Still, he acknowledged that parenting a child who explored multiple aspects of identity brought a new and deeply personal perspective.

Wayans expressed hope that artists who spread fear or negativity might eventually grow, just as audiences do through music and art. He suggested that creative platforms can be used for healing instead of harm.

“You can use your instrument and your microphone to do other things besides spit hate,” Wayans said.