J. Cole is giving fans something to celebrate this week with the official announcement of his highly anticipated album, The Fall-Off, set to drop this Friday. The album features a total of 24 tracks across two discs, intriguingly labeled Disc29 and Disc39, hinting at a creative concept fans are eager to unpack.

The rapper shared the official tracklist ahead of the release, building excitement and speculation about potential collaborations and standout tracks. Fans can also now grab additional album covers at thefalloff.com, offering an early look at the visual presentation accompanying the project. More details about the dual covers are expected in a follow-up story, giving fans even more to anticipate.

This release marks another milestone in J. Cole’s discography, demonstrating his consistent ability to merge introspective lyricism with high-concept projects. With both critical and fan expectations running high, The Fall-Off is poised to make waves across charts and social media when it hits streaming platforms and stores this Friday.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his music, the album’s tracklist and artistic presentation promise a dynamic listening experience that reflects J. Cole’s growth as an artist.

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: J. Cole Reveals Tracklist for “The Fall-Off” Album was originally published on kysdc.com