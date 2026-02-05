Black Artists Who’ve Performed at the Super Bowl
Black Artists Who’ve Performed at the Super Bowl: A Full Listicle Celebrating Black Excellence on the Biggest Stage
The Super Bowl halftime show has evolved into one of the most iconic moments in global entertainment and Black artists have been at the heart of that transformation for decades.
From soul legends who laid the groundwork to hip-hop and R&B superstars who reshaped the culture, Black performers have continuously turned halftime into a historic celebration of music, artistry, and influence.
Here’s a complete listicle of Black artists who have performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, honoring every era of greatness.
- Ella Fitzgerald — 1972
- Michael Jackson — 1993
- Patti LaBelle — 1995
- Diana Ross — 1996
- James Brown — 1997
Motown Tribute (1998):
- Boyz II Men — 1998
- Smokey Robinson — 1998
- The Temptations — 1998
- Queen Latifah — 1998
- Stevie Wonder — 1999
Early 2000s:
- Mary J. Blige — 2001, 2022
- Nelly — 2001
- Janet Jackson — 2004
- Prince — 2007
2010s:
- Beyoncé — 2013, 2016
- Destiny’s Child — 2013
- Missy Elliott — 2015
Hip-Hop History (2022):
- Dr. Dre — 2022
- Snoop Dogg — 2022
- Kendrick Lamar — 2022, 2025
Recent Years:
- Rihanna — 2023
- Usher — 2024
- Alicia Keys — 2024
- H.E.R. — 2024
- Lil Jon — 2024
- Ludacris — 2024
Every performance listed above represents more than entertainment.
It reflects influence, innovation, and the undeniable impact of Black music on the world’s biggest platforms.
Whether it was a historic Motown tribute, Beyoncé commanding the stadium, or Kendrick Lamar bringing lyrical artistry back to center stage, each appearance pushed the culture forward.
As the Super Bowl continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: Black excellence isn’t a guest at halftime — it’s the heartbeat of it.
