No Snow, No Excuses: Baltimore Issues $50–$100 Fines For Uncleared Walkways

Source: Tim Boyle / Getty

Baltimore residents who haven’t cleared snow and ice from their sidewalks or parking spots could be hit with fines, Mayor Brandon Scott warned on Wednesday.

The reminder comes more than a week after a winter storm swept through Maryland, leaving behind lingering piles of snow and ice that continue to slow traffic and frustrate neighbors across the city.

According to the mayor, Baltimore’s parking and housing inspectors have been directed to issue citations to properties that remain uncleared. Fines begin at $50 for homeowners and increase to $100 for businesses, as outlined on the city’s website.

Scott emphasized that the ongoing conditions have led to more than just inconvenience.

“We’ve had some horrible things happen,” he said, pointing to an incident downtown where someone allegedly tried to mace a contractor out of frustration over snow removal delays.

The city’s approach contrasts with actions taken elsewhere in the state. In Annapolis, local leaders temporarily suspended enforcement of a similar snow removal rule following the storm, citing the dangerous mix of sleet and ice that made clearing sidewalks especially difficult.

Baltimore officials, however, are urging residents and business owners to do their part as the city works to fully recover from the storm and prevent further safety issues.