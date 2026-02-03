Bryan Michael Cox Hosts His Annual ‘Breakfast Club’ Pre-Grammy Brunch Honoring Music Elites, Pays It Forward To HBCUs With $50K Scholarship Fund

Source: Photo Credit: Robin Lori / The Break Club Grammy Brunch

Los Angeles was buzzing last weekend as the stars rolled in for the annual Breakfast Club Pre-Grammy Brunch, and the guest list did not disappoint. From R&B hitmaker and podcast favorite Tank to legendary singer-songwriter Eric Roberson, the celebration felt equal parts reunion, tribute, and cultural moment.

The music industry’s elites also paid it forward, creating a scholarship fund for HBCU students aspiring to break into the industry.

What began as a modest gathering two decades ago has grown into one of GRAMMY Week’s most cherished traditions. Hosted by multi–award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox on Feb. 1, the Breakfast Club Grammy Brunch returned this year with added meaning, marking its 20th anniversary while spotlighting the importance of mentorship, education, and uplifting HBCUs.

This year’s brunch shone a spotlight on three powerful figures whose influence runs deep within the culture. Music publisher Walter Jones, acclaimed recording artist Eric Roberson, and the late Jerrell Allen were honored for their lasting impact on R&B, soul, and the broader music industry.

Jones and Roberson were celebrated for careers defined by authenticity, creative excellence, and a deep respect for the art form. Their contributions have helped shape the sound and spirit of Black music, rooted in storytelling, craftsmanship, and a commitment to cultural preservation.

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Roberson has long been a trailblazer in R&B and soul music. A proud Howard University alum, he is widely regarded as a pioneer of the independent movement, thriving outside the confines of major labels and mainstream radio. From writing and producing for artists like Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, and Vivian Green to headlining sold-out tours nationwide, Roberson has built a career rooted in authenticity. With more than 20 years as an independent artist, he continues to create change and innovate through his brand, “Honest Music,” which he launched in 2001.

Walter Jones is a respected music industry executive who serves as Executive Vice President and Head of A&R at Sony Music Publishing in Los Angeles. Appointed in February 2022, he oversees U.S. A&R efforts, champions songwriters, and helps guide artist development. Prior to joining Sony Music Publishing, Jones was Co-Head of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group, where he played a key role in working with and supporting artists such as H.E.R., Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara, and City Girls.

The brunch also paused for a moving tribute to Jerrell Allen, a visionary music and lifestyle manager and marketing executive whose behind-the-scenes work helped elevate countless artists and brands. For nearly two decades, the Philadelphia native led Urban Architects, earning a reputation as a trusted strategist with a bold, forward-thinking approach. Widely respected as a thought leader, Jerrell was known for pushing the industry forward while always centering the creatives he served.

Jerrell played a key role in shaping the career of vocalist Algebra Blessett, guiding her through the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Purpose. The project earned her New Artist of the Year honors and offered an early glimpse into Jerrell’s creative leadership.

In true Breakfast Club fashion, the celebration didn’t stop at honoring the past; it invested in the future. Partnering with HBCU Week as its philanthropic arm, the 2026 brunch raised $50,000 to establish the Jerrell Allen Memorial Scholarship. The fund ensures Jerrell’s passion for education, mentorship, and opportunity will continue to uplift the next generation of students and creatives in music. Tank led the incredible mission, according to Bryan Michael Cox’s Instagram video.

The vibe inside the room was warm, intimate, and electric. Conversation flowed easily as industry leaders, artists, and tastemakers connected and celebrated together. Attendees included Tank, Jon B, Teedra Moses, Estelle, Erik Sermon, Jermaine Dupri, Shyne Barrow, London On Da Track, Yo-Yo, Nefetari Spencer, Gabby Samone, Lauren LaRosa, Jimmy Allen, Algebra Blessett, and Algee Smith, each adding to the magic.

While many industry events lean on flash, the Breakfast Club Grammy Brunch has always been about substance. Two decades in, it remains a space where community comes first, legacies are honored, and the culture is celebrated with intention, and that’s exactly why it continues to shine.

