Trending on the Timeline: Trevor Noah, Trump, and Grammy Highlights
The tea is piping hot on the latest edition of “Trending on the Timeline,” and this time, the hip-hop world is buzzing over The Grammy Awards and all that happened on music’s biggest night
Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:
Grammy Night Highlights
The music industry’s biggest stars gathered for the Grammy Awards, and it was definitely a night to remember. The show was packed with incredible performances and well-deserved wins. From soulful acceptance speeches to show-stopping fashion, the evening celebrated the best in music. A special shout-out goes to host Trevor Noah, who held it down for the fourth time, bringing his signature wit and charm to the stage and keeping the energy high all night long. The consensus online is that it was a great show, and many of the artists who took home a golden gramophone were truly deserving of the honor.
Trump vs. Trevor Noah
Things took a sharp turn when Trevor Noah cracked a joke connecting former President Donald Trump to the late Jeffrey Epstein. During the broadcast, Noah quipped, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense. I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.” The joke landed with a laugh from the audience, but it didn’t sit well with Trump. Following the show, reports surfaced that the former president is threatening legal action against Noah for the comment, turning a moment of comedy into a potential legal battle.
This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has taken aim at entertainers and media outlets. He has a long history of filing lawsuits against those who criticize or joke about him. He has previously settled with ABC for a reported $15 million and Paramount for $16 million. Additionally, Trump has filed massive lawsuits against major news organizations, including a $15 billion suit against The New York Times and a $10 billion suit against the BBC. Back in 2015, he even sued comedian Bill Maher over a joke. It seems Trevor Noah is the latest name on a long list, and this threat shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Trending on the Timeline: Trevor Noah, Trump, and Grammy Highlights was originally published on blackamericaweb.com