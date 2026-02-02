Love & Hope: Inside ‘Relationship Goals’ With The Cast & Creators

Relationship Goals evolved from a bestselling book to a feature film after a 6-year journey.

Method Man shares his transition from rapper to respected actor, bringing chemistry with co-star Kelly Rowland.

The film encourages viewers to redefine relationship goals and find their own authentic love.

Source: Relationship Goals / Prime Video

It’s not every day you get R&B royalty, a Hip-Hop legend, a Hollywood power producer, and a viral pastor in the same room, but that’s exactly what happened when the cast and crew of Prime Video’s Relationship Goals stopped by Ryan Cameron Uncensored on Majic 107.5/97.5.

The film, which drops exclusively on Prime Video this February 4th, brings together the incomparable Kelly Rowland and the legendary Cliff “Method Man” Smith for a story about love, self-discovery, and the beautiful messiness of relationships. Joining them were producer Devon Franklin and Executive Producer Pastor Mike Todd, whose best-selling book inspired the film.

The energy in the studio was undeniable as the group broke down everything from the six-year journey to get the movie made to Method Man’s evolution as a serious actor.

From the Pulpit to the Screen

Pastor Mike Todd’s Relationship Goals started as a sermon series that went viral, became a New York Times bestseller, and has now evolved into a feature film. But as Producer Devon Franklin revealed, it wasn’t an overnight success.

“It went from a message first to a book, then a book to a phone call… then another script, then another script,” Franklin explained to Ryan Cameron. “Last year, we started filming this movie… And this movie has literally been not just a labor of love, but I think a story that’s going to lead people to love.”

The process took six years, a timeline that Franklin believes was necessary. “Sometimes in the impatience… we stop instead of like, ‘All right, it’s not my time yet.’ And that’s okay, keep working. And eventually, when it’s time, you’ll be ready.”

Method Man’s Serious Side

One of the most compelling moments of the interview came when Method Man opened up about his transition from Wu-Tang Clan icon to a respected actor. He recalled a pivotal moment after a grueling tour overseas when he realized he had more to give.

“I know I can contribute way more to entertainment than what I’m doing now,” Meth shared. “I’m gonna go do this acting thing. And when I made that decision, I stood on it.”

His dedication is paying off. In Relationship Goals, he plays opposite Kelly Rowland, and the chemistry is palpable. When asked if their characters were truly in love or just in love with the idea of it, Kelly offered a thoughtful take: “I felt like they were in love… I think that they were still discovering what they wanted, what they needed in relationships… but he was also growing and evolving and figuring his stuff out as was she.”

Redefining Relationship Goals

In the age of Instagram, “Relationship Goals” has become a popular hashtag, but the cast wants viewers to look deeper than the curated photos. The conversation turned to the reality behind the posts, with Method Man noting, “To some people, it’s realer than what it actually is.”

For Kelly Rowland, the movie isn’t just about romantic love; it’s about self-love. When the topic of Valentine’s Day came up, she dropped a gem for all the single ladies (and men): “When I was single, I remember sending myself flowers, and I’d say, ‘I appreciate you’… With every petal, you better find something fly about yourself that you like.”

Pastor Mike Todd emphasized that viewers shouldn’t try to mirror someone else’s life. “You gotta get to your truth… And it’s not gonna look like anybody’s relationship,” he advised. “If you want love, you really have to become the love you seek.”

A Movie for the Culture

As the interview wrapped up, the excitement for the release was sky-high. Method Man summed up his hopes for the audience: “I want them to be rooting for this relationship. I want them to root for every relationship in that movie… I still believe that there’s a fairy tale out there for everybody. You just gotta be willing to find it.”

Devon Franklin added that initial screenings have left audiences feeling uplifted. “Everybody walked out of the theater positive, upbeat. They laughed, they cried, they clapped. And we just need some feel-good right now.”

Mark your calendars, family. Relationship Goals hits Prime Video on February 4th. Whether you’re single, married, or somewhere in the messy middle, this is a story that promises to speak to the heart.

