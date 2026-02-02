Boyfriend Wants “Fellastine’s” On Valentine’s Day Weekend And The Internet Is Divided

Source: R1 / R1

Valentine’s Day may still belong to couples, but a new relationship debate is making waves online and on the airwaves.

With Galentine’s Day long established as a celebration of friendship among women, a viral post is now sparking conversation about whether men should have their own version. The term at the center of the controversy is “Fellastine’s” and according to one woman on Threads, it is threatening her Valentine’s Day plans.

In the post, the woman explained that her boyfriend told her he wanted to spend Saturday, which is Valentine’s Day this year, celebrating “Fellastine’s” with his friends instead of spending the full holiday weekend with her. She said she was offered Friday night only, despite the opportunity for dinner plans or a weekend getaway. Her frustration quickly struck a nerve online, with users split on whether she was overreacting or right to feel dismissed.

Love The Quicksilva Morning Show? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The debate gained even more traction when the scenario was discussed on the Quicksilva morning show, where hosts and callers questioned not only the timing but the concept itself. Many argued that there is nothing wrong with men spending time together, but choosing Valentine’s Day weekend, and especially the actual day, felt intentional and disrespectful. Others said the issue was less about friendship and more about priorities, transparency, and communication.

Some callers went further, calling the idea suspicious and unnecessary, while others criticized the branding of a whole event around a holiday traditionally centered on romantic partners. One consistent theme emerged throughout the discussion. If it were truly harmless, why not choose another weekend, or at least flip the days?

While Galentine’s Day has grown into a widely accepted celebration of platonic love, “Fellastine’s” has yet to earn the same grace. For many listening and watching the debate unfold, the question is simple. Is it ever okay to plan a guys only celebration around Valentine’s Day, or does that cross an unspoken relationship line?

Check out the full segment below: