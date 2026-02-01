So Sad! Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Announces Death Of Her 10-Month-Old Baby Girl, Codi Dreaux

Snoop Dogg‘s daughter, Cori Broadus, revealed the tragic news that her baby passed away at only 10 months old.

TMZ reports the heartbroken new mom took to Instagram to announce Codi Dreaux’s death on Saturday afternoon. She posted a photo of herself smiling and holding the infant in her arms with the caption: “Monday, I lost the love of my life” with an angel wing emoji.

The youngest of the Broadus family faced challenges early on that forced Cori to give birth three months early by emergency C-section in February 2025. The reality star was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening variant of preeclampsia called HELLP Syndrome. The name stands for Hemolysis (the process of red blood cell destruction), Elevated Liver enzymes, and Low Platelets.

Baby Codi remained in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) for the next several months. Things seemed to take a turn for the better three weeks ago when Cori shared a photo of her bundle of joy, finally at home for the new year. She thanked her supporters for all the prayers, love, and positive messages because “God heard them all.”

Cori’s fiancé, Wayne Deuce, also posted a video of himself pushing the newborn’s stroller to celebrate her homecoming at almost 1 year old.

On Saturday, Wayne also posted a tribute to the baby girl.

“I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you. #LongLiveCodiDreaux” he captioned a photo of himself holding his daughter on his Instagram Story.

As the daughter of hip-hop royalty, Cori has lived her life in the spotlight. She shared many ups and downs, from becoming a beauty entrepreneur and planning her wedding with Wayne on a reality TV series to living with Lupus since childhood and recovering from a stroke at the age of 24.

Now, the fans who supported Cori’s journey to motherhood are flooding in with prayers and love amid this devastating loss.

Our condolences go out to Cori, Wayne, and their families.

