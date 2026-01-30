Boxer Gervonta Davis Posts Bond, Ordered to Have No Contact in Case

Source: Allen Berezovsky / MICHAEL CAMPANELLA / Allen Berezovsky / MICHAEL CAMPANELLA

Gervonta Davis appeared in bond court Thursday and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim in his case or the Miami-area nightclub where the incident allegedly occurred, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Court records reviewed by TMZ state the 31-year-old boxer must avoid all direct and indirect communication with the woman as part of his release conditions.

Authorities allege the October 27, 2025, incident took place around 4:15 a.m. inside Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami Gardens. According to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ Sports, surveillance footage allegedly shows Davis grabbing the woman by the hair and neck and forcing her toward a stairwell.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Police say the video reviewed by investigators appears to show Davis pushing the woman down a set of stairs as she attempts to hold onto a railing to stop herself. Additional footage allegedly captures him pulling her by her hoodie and later guiding her by the back of her neck through another area of the club before entering a garage, where the woman is seen running away.

Officers interviewed two possible witnesses, one of whom claimed there had been a prior incident involving the pair at a Miami Beach club. Details of that alleged encounter were not included in the warrant.

The woman told police she was working in the club’s VIP section and had previously been in a relationship with Davis that ended about a month before the incident. She reported seeking medical attention afterward and claimed there was a history of unreported domestic violence. She also provided investigators with text messages she said contained threats.

Davis was arrested on Wednesday after authorities announced earlier this month he was wanted on charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. His bond was initially set at 16,000 dollars. TMZ Sports first reported details of the warrant and court proceedings.