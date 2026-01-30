Ravens Formally Introduce Jesse Minter As Franchise’s Next Leader

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens introduced Jesse Minter as the fourth head coach in franchise history Thursday, concluding an extensive search that included interviews with roughly 20 candidates.

Flanked by General Manager Eric DeCosta and team president Sashi Brown, Minter said Baltimore quickly became his top priority once the position opened. He cited the organization’s history and internal culture as key factors in his decision to pursue the job.

At 42, Minter arrives with a rapidly ascending reputation. He returns to Baltimore after serving as a defensive assistant with the team from 2017 through 2020, a period he described as foundational to his development. Since then, his profile has grown significantly, most recently through his work as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, where his units drew leaguewide attention.

Love Baltimore Ravens? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

DeCosta acknowledged he initially viewed Minter through the lens of his earlier role with the Ravens, but said conversations with league sources and film study shifted that perception. He pointed to the Chargers’ defensive performance over the past two seasons as evidence of Minter’s evolution.

Team owner Steve Bisciotti and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome attended Thursday’s press conference, signaling organizational alignment behind the hire. Former players, including cornerback Jimmy Smith, praised Minter’s communication style and football intelligence, describing him as a coach capable of translating complex concepts into on-field improvement.

Minter inherits a Ravens team coming off an 8-9 season and its first playoff absence since 2021. He said he embraces the urgency tied to those expectations and views the opportunity as the culmination of a long coaching journey, adding that his focus is now on validating the organization’s confidence through results.