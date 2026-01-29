Jeannie Mai Compares Jeezy Divorce To ‘Experiencing Death Alive,’ But Says She Would Consider Getting Married A Third Time

Divorce is an immense pain that forces self-protection, but Jeannie is grateful her daughter was young.

Despite the turmoil, Jeannie remains thankful for the love she experienced and is defining healthy love for herself.

Jeannie is open to remarrying, as she believes love can't be contained and she enjoys witnessing it between two people.

Jeannie Mai doesn’t mince words while talking about just how hard it is to go through a divorce.

It’s been over a year since The Real alum and the “I Do” rapper finalized their divorce following two years of marriage. As she navigates her life post-Jeezy, Jeannie reflected on just how she made it through such a difficult chapter in her life.

“Divorce is heartbreaking, no matter what,” the personality said on the Jan. 29 episode of iHeartRadio’s Question Everything podcast. “It’s one of the greatest pains that any human has to endure, honestly.”

Mai went on to admit: “Divorce is just—it’s experiencing death alive. Divorce does this inhumane thing that forces you to then protect yourself to get what you need from the divorce. It’s the worst.”

Because of just how tumultuous the whole separation was, Jeannie–who shares daughter Monaco, 4, with the rapper—is grateful that their daughter was so young when they split up.

“I am so lucky that Monaco was only one when this happened,” she told host Danielle Robay. “She’s not gonna remember what that turmoil is like. That’s not something I want her to ever have to think about. My job is to define peace for her.”

While Jeannie says she knows some people who “love” their divorce, that still doesn’t make the situation any less heartbreaking for her.

“You never wish to corrupt something that’s so planned and intended to be forever,” she reflected. “At the same time, divorce is also the greatest awakening.”

Even though it only lasted for a couple years, Jeannie remains thankful for her marriage to Jeezy, who filed for divorce in September 2023.

“I’m never gonna regret that I got married because I’m so thankful to have experienced love in so many different ways,” she said. “Now I just have to—instead of experiencing love, ’cause I’ve got that down—I have to define what healthy love looks like for me. But that first starts with me.”

During the same interview, the former talk show host was also asked if she would consider walking down the aisle again. Prior to marrying Jeezy, Jeannie was married to Freddy Harteis from 2007 until their divorce in 2018.

“I actually would because I really don’t wanna ever put a block on myself,” she explained. “You can never put a container around love. You can never say, like, ‘Oh, I’m only going to find love,’ if I’m saying I’m never gonna get married again.” “I enjoy what love brings,” Mai continued. “I enjoy watching two humans come together and release their guard and just become like their childlike versions of what they hope love to be. That’s like such a beautiful, special, privileged place to reach somebody.”

Check out her full comments down below:

