Big Yikes: DEI Denier Candace Owens Leaks Audio And Video Of ‘Excited’ Erika Kirk Only Days After Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Candace Owens has said and done plenty of things to make her persona non grata outside of conservative spaces; however, her latest hijinks are likely to turn the right against her as well.

Owens has been very public about the fact that she believes that dubious forces are responsible for her friend Charlie Kirk’s murder, even though Tyler Robinson has been arrested, charged, and was allegedly seen fleeing the Utah Valley University rooftop after the shooting.

Owens is also not a fan of how Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, has comported herself since his death. So much so that she leaked audio of Erika speaking excitedly to the staff at Turning Point USA, reportedly just days after her husband’s memorial.

People reacting to the audio are noting how off-putting Kirk’s tone is as she sounds incredibly gleeful when discussing memorial show metrics, merch sales, and the number of viewers who attended and watched online.

“I don’t even know where to begin. The fact that we were able to pull off an event of a century, like, it’s just insane. We had over 275,000 people that attended and stadium overflow, west gate. Insane, you guys,” Erika allegedly began. “And then you have, was it 100 million? We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think we’re at like over 200,000 for merch sales.”



Another part of the audio that is catching ears is how…cavalier Erika sounds about Charlie’s death and the trauma that she and her children endured just days prior.

“I don’t care if any of you have beef with each other from the past or have any issues with someone said something about this or that. Like, if you guys have any of that, please put it to rest,” she mentioned during the conference call. “My husband’s dead. Like, I’m not trying to be morbid, but he’s dead. And it puts life into perspective, of how short life is.”

If the audio didn’t paint the picture, the video certainly will. Video of the reported Zoom call has also been released.

What do you think of how Erika Kirk sounds in the clip? Does it seem strange that she’s so upbeat?

