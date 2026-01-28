Tommy Davidson Opens Up About ‘Varnell’ Spin Off, Martin Lawrence Reunion and a Career Built on Faith and Funny

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

Comedy legend Tommy Davidson made his way to Baltimore for a lively sit-down on Rap Attack with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, and he did not hold back on stories. From long-awaited reunions to reflections on faith, craft, and cancel culture, Davidson reminded everyone exactly why his voice still matters.

One of the biggest reveals was confirmation that Varnell, the long-rumored spin-off inspired by his iconic character from Martin, is very real. Davidson shared that he and Martin Lawrence quietly reunited after nearly 15 years and filmed eight episodes of the series. The project, simply titled Varnell, marks their first time on camera together in more than two decades.

Davidson admitted the experience was emotional. At the first table read, he froze, overwhelmed by the moment and the support around him. Many of the cast and crew, he said, were people he had worked with throughout his 35-year career, making the reunion feel full circle. The character of Varnell Hill, originally introduced on Martin, was loosely inspired by trailblazing radio and TV personality Donnie Simpson, though Davidson joked that, unlike Donnie, Varnell was proudly phony.

Beyond Varnell, Davidson reflected on a career that spans In Living Color, The Proud Family, Bamboozled, Black Dynamite, and countless stand-up stages. He spoke candidly about faith, saying the hardest part was believing in himself when no one else was watching. On cancel culture, Davidson was clear. Comedy, he said, is about the laugh, not the edge, and culture cannot be canceled because it belongs to the people.

At 62, Davidson is still evolving, still creating, and still dropping gems. And if Varnell is any indication, he is far from finished.

Check out the full interview below: