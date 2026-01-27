Christian Combs Fires Back At ‘Senior Citizen’ 50 Cent, Seemingly Blames His Disdain Toward Him & Diddy On Daphne Joy

50 Cent mocked Christian Combs' failed concert chant attempt

Christian accused 50 Cent of being angry over his ex-partner's relationship with Diddy

50 Cent responded by referencing Christian's own legal troubles

Diddy’s son has fired back at 50 Cent after the rapper appeared to troll him in a video shared on Instagram.

Source: Prince Williams / Gilbert Flores

At this point, it’s well known that 50 Cent — born Curtis Jackson — has no love for Sean “Diddy” Combs, frequently taking shots at the embattled music mogul across social media.

The tension between the two stretches back years, with the “In Da Club” rapper spending nearly two decades openly criticizing the Bad Boy Records founder. Most recently, 50 aligned with Netflix as an executive producer on Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a documentary examining the multiple sexual misconduct allegations made against Combs.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, it seems that animosity has spilled over to Diddy’s children, with 50 Cent turning his attention to Christian “King” Combs online as his father sits in jail.

On Instagram, 50 shared a video showing Christian struggling to get a chant going during a recent performance.

According to Complex, the moment occurred at a Room 112 tour stop in Inglewood, California, where the 27-year-old tried to rally the crowd with a “bad boy” chant — a nod to his father’s Bad Boy Entertainment label. However, the attempt fell flat, as the audience remained quiet throughout the uncomfortable exchange.

The clip was first posted by the account NoSkipsTea and eventually caught Jackson’s eye, prompting him to poke fun at Christian. Reposting the video, he captioned it: “Damn his timing was just a little off.”

Christian Combs didn’t let the jab slide, clapping back in the comments with: “The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM.”

While the up-and-coming rapper didn’t elaborate further, many believe the remark refers to 50 Cent’s former partner Daphne Joy, the mother of his son Sire, who previously had a relationship with Diddy.

Of course, 50 was quick to respond to Christian’s comeback, and he went for the jugular.

He posted a video with writing that reads, “My son said after his song blow up he going to Bail me out of jail,” throwing some shade at Diddy’s current incarceration.

In his caption, he referenced King’s involvement in his father’s legal troubles, writing, “Come on Christian you can do better then that man. LOL No seriously how is your case going, the one when you drug shorty on the boat?”

This exchange comes shortly after news broke that Christian and his brother Justin are producing their own documentary with Zeus centered on their father.

The post Christian Combs Fires Back At ‘Senior Citizen’ 50 Cent, Seemingly Blames His Disdain Toward Him & Diddy On Daphne Joy appeared first on Bossip.

Christian Combs Fires Back At ‘Senior Citizen’ 50 Cent, Seemingly Blames His Disdain Toward Him & Diddy On Daphne Joy was originally published on bossip.com