From Gina To The Mic: Tisha Campbell Is Owning Her Truth Through Stand Up

Tisha Campbell stopped by the Quicksilva Morning Show, and what started as a playful, unfiltered radio moment quickly turned into a heartfelt conversation about love, healing, and stepping into a new era of her career.

Fresh off a joking introduction involving Porkchop, fake marriages, and plenty of laughs, Campbell made it clear she is not rushing back down the aisle anytime soon. After being married for 27 years, the actress shared that she is open to relationships but not necessarily marriage, explaining that this chapter of her life is about self love and unpacking emotional baggage before committing again.

“I would like to be in love,” she said, “but I would really like to love myself.”

The conversation then shifted from relationships to career growth, with Campbell opening up about her newest venture into stand-up comedy. Performing alongside Finesse Mitchell, Campbell revealed she has been doing stand-up for about a year and a half and is fully committed to honing her craft.

Her first time on stage was anything but small. Campbell recalled making her stand-up debut in front of 4,000 people at the Kennedy Center after being asked to fill in at the last minute on a comedy night featuring names like Michael Che and Sherri Shepherd. Instead of panicking, she delivered a 22-minute set that changed everything.

Unlike the characters audiences know her for, Campbell emphasized that her stand-up is rooted in her real life. She talks about motherhood, being single, her family, and personal growth, allowing fans to meet Tisha instead of Gina finally.

Mitchell praised her fearlessness and stage presence, saying her transition into stand-up feels earned, not forced. Campbell says her ultimate goal is to eventually create a one-woman show inspired by legends like Whoopi Goldberg.

For now, fans can catch Campbell live as she continues to build her voice in comedy, proving that reinvention has no expiration date.

Check out her full interview with The Quicksilva Morning Show below: