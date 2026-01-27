Man Injured After Being Struck By Snowplow In Anne Arundel County

Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

A man was injured Monday afternoon after being struck by a privately operated snowplow while helping clear snow from a parking lot in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Pebble Drive in the Brooklyn Park area. Authorities said the man was assisting with snow removal when the plow hit him. He was transported to Shock Trauma with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The crash comes as Anne Arundel County continues to recover from a powerful winter storm that moved through the region Sunday, dumping heavy snow and creating hazardous conditions. Several areas of the county reported at least eight inches of accumulation.

At BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials recorded 11.3 inches of snow, marking the airport’s highest snowfall total since 2016. That year, the airport measured 25 inches during a historic winter storm.

Officials continue to urge caution as cleanup efforts remain underway across the county, noting that snow removal operations can pose serious risks, especially in parking lots and other high-traffic areas.