Snow On Your Car Could Soon Cost You Under Proposed Maryland Bill

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Driving with snow on your car is not currently illegal in Maryland as long as it does not block your visibility, but that could soon change.

WMAR reports that lawmakers are considering House Bill 474, known as the “Clear Before You Drive” Act, which would require drivers to remove snow and ice from exposed areas of their vehicles before hitting the road. The proposal also includes fines for motorists who fail to comply.

The bill is sponsored by Edith Patterson, Marc Korman, Andrea Harrison, and Veronica Turner.

Under the legislation, drivers would be required to clear snow and ice from several parts of their vehicles, including the hood, trunk, windshield, all windows, and the roof. The bill would also apply to commercial and non-commercial trucks, requiring the cab to be cleared, as well as the tops of trailers and semitrailers being towed by motor vehicles.

Supporters of the bill say the measure is about safety. Snow and ice left on vehicles can break loose while driving, potentially striking other cars and creating dangerous road conditions.

While House Bill 474 has not yet become law, officials continue to urge drivers to fully clear their vehicles after winter storms to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries on Maryland roadways.